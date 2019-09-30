OFFICIAL RULES

We want to see your best “Heisman Trophy Pose!”

How to Enter:

Visit any of the specified Mossy Nissan dealerships during the “Heisman Heist” Trophy Tour from Thursday, September 19, 2019 through Tuesday, September 24 Snap a photo of yourself with the official Heisman trophy, and give us your best pose! Share your photo on one of the following social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), and add the hashtag #MossyNissanHeismanPose for your chance to win the grand prize: a $200 Visa Gift Card and a 4-Pack of tickets to a SDSU Football game!

*Only one entry per person.

**Accounts must be set to public so that we can find your entry

Mossy Nissan Heisman Heist Tour Dates:

Thursday, 9/19 - Mossy Nissan National City get directions!

Photo Opp time: 6:00PM-8PM

Friday, 9/20 - Mossy Nissan Chula Vista get directions!

Photo Opp time: 11:00AM-7PM

Radio Station 91X Event: 4-6PM DJ Danielle will be there giving away prizes and more!



Saturday, 9/21 - Mossy Nissan El Cajon get directions!

Photo Opp time: 11:00AM-7PM

Sunday, 9/22 - Mossy Nissan Oceanside get directions!

Photo Opp time: 10:30AM-6PM

Radio Station 106.5 Que Buena Event: 12-2PM Que Buena team will be there giving out prizes and more!



Monday, 9/23 - Mossy Nissan Kearny Mesa get directions!

Photo Opp time: 11:00AM-7PM

Tuesday, 9/24 - Mossy Nissan National City get directions!

Photo Opp time: 11:00AM-5PM

Official Rules:

One winner will be awarded a $200 VISA Gift Card and a 4-pack of tickets to a SDSU football game on 9/30/19, courtesy of Mossy Nissan. Winners will be chosen by random selection. The prize awarded is not transferable and is not redeemable for cash.

Entrants may enter online on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram beginning September 19, 2019.

Selection of Winner:

One entrant will win a $200 VISA Gift Card by sharing a photo of themselves doing the “Heisman Pose” with the official Heisman Trophy at Mossy Nissan, and by adding #MossyNissanHeismanPose on one of three specified social media platforms. Entrants can share their photo on either Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram starting September 19, 2019. Account must be set to public so that entries can be viewed. The Grand Prize winner will be chosen randomly and notified through the social media platform that they used to enter on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Winner will be given 48 hours to claim prize from initial contact. Odds of winning depend on the number of entrants received. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these rules. Winner will be chosen and awarded at Mossy Nissan’s sole and absolute discretion. The prize awarded is not transferable and not redeemable for cash.

One winner will be selected at random from all entries. Entrants must submit their photo by 11:59 PM PST on Monday, September 23, 2019 to be eligible. Mossy Nissan will not be liable for inability to notify the winners, whether due to inaccurate entry information or otherwise. If an entrant is found ineligible or if they do not comply with the Official Rules, then the potential winner will be disqualified, and an alternate winner will be selected. Open to all ages. Entrants must have parent or legal guardian consent to participate in contest. If winner is under 18 years of age, winner must be accompanied by parent or legal guardian when claiming prize. Employees of Mossy Nissan and affiliates of its advertising and promotional agencies and their immediate families and any persons with whom they reside are not eligible.

By entering the contest and accepting the prize, the winner (a) releases Mossy Nissan from all liability with respect to this contest, including entry and participation and use of the prize awarded herein, and (b) except where legally prohibited, consents to the use of his/her name and likeness in print, broadcast, internet, social media and other media for advertising, promotional and/or marketing purposes without additional compensation.

Mossy Nissan reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this promotion. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law and is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. By participating in this promotion, you agree to release Mossy Nissan of any responsibility or liability for any damages or losses of any kind, including direct, indirect, incidental or consequential or punitive damages arising out of or relating to the delivery, use or performance of the prize(s) or products and services purchased with the prize(s), including any warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. For a copy of the Official Rules print this page.